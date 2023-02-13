PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Next Tuesday is Fat Tuesday — better known as Mardi Gras!

There is a special ball and parade happening in Portland leading up to the big celebration.

The ball is set for Saturday, Feb 18 at the Wonder Ballroom while the parade will take place on North Mississippi Avenue on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The parade will feature numerous entertainers and a marching band.

The Mysti Krewe of Nimbus shared what attendees can expect at the North Portland event. More details on the celebrations can be found on their website here.

Watch the full preview in the video player above.