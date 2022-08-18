PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new beer festival is making its debut in Southwest Portland this weekend.

Inspired by Nordic culture, the Viking Beer Fest promises an experience fit for a seafaring warrior. This event is expected to sell out quick, so those interested better get their tickets now.

The event, launched by Nordic Northwest, will feature historical re-enactments, live entertainment, and plenty of food and drinks.

Kohr Harlan checked out the Nordic Northwest campus as organizers are preparing for the big day.