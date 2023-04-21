PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The largest specialty coffee trade show in North America is happening in Portland this weekend.

The Specialty Coffee Expo will have the largest and greatest of all things coffee. From latte art to chocolate types and even bean procurement methods.

There is a variety of events happening at the expo, including lectures, workshops, and a program for buyers and sellers.

The three-day event is happening at the Oregon Convention Center.

