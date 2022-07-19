PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An organization is placing colorful pianos all around Portland.

“Piano. Push. Play.” takes old pianos set to be thrown away and revamps them into colorful works of art, then places them across the city for people to enjoy.

This year, there are 10 pianos scattered throughout the city for people to play on. Portlanders can find them in places such as parks and businesses in July and August.

The pianos are moved every two weeks before being donated to schools and community centers at the end of summer.

“It’s magic in the summer and make it easier for musicians to share their talents, their gifts and for all of us to find ways of viewing each other differently,” said Megan McGeorge, the organization’s founder. “I like to say they’re community-making machines.”