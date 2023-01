PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new boutique in Portland is offering luxury goods at a fraction of the retail price.

It’s called The Luxury Exchange. They have everything from jewelry, designer handbags, luxury watches and more.

Customers can buy, sell & trade items while snagging some significant savings.

KOIN 6 News checked out the shop on Southwest 3rd Street and got a look at what shoppers can find.

Watch the full preview in the video player above.