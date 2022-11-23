PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 100 small businesses around the Portland metro are participating in the second annual “Shop Small Win Big” event.

KOIN 6’s Kohr Harlan checked out some of the shops taking part in the event and learned how shoppers can earn prizes.

By buying gifts for others — or yourself — shoppers will be entered into a raffle to win prizes whenever they make a purchase with the Kuto app. The local app charges business owners less to process sales than larger credit card companies.

Among the stores participating is the Unicorn Bake Shop, which is offering some sweet deals.

The Unicorn Bake Shop whips up vegan cakes which they say is “more delicious than the traditional cakes.”

The shop not only sells cakes but also has pies and a cupcake sampler that features six new flavors each month. Customers can sign up for a subscription, so the bakery delivers them to your door.

Ruby Press Mercantile is another Portland business taking part in the incentive program. The owner, Ruby, said many of the gifts are handmade and from local vendors.

“It’s gifts for everyone at kind of every price range, so you can come in and get something for your aunt, your significant other [or] your niece,” said Ruby. “I wanted to make it one-stop shopping. I wanted to make it easy to get quality, meaningful gifts in a hurry.”

Meanwhile, Plural Collective, who is also taking part in the event, houses 10 woman-owned businesses ranging from leather goods to plants and to coffee.

“Our community has been super supportive,” said Alison with Plural Collective. “People love shopping here. People who haven’t been here before come in and just love the fact that they can do a lot of shopping here under one roof.”

“Shop Small Win Big” helps keep money in the local community and in the hands of local merchants and makers. Those wanting to participate in the raffle and support local businesses can download the Kuto app.