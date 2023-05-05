PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A spring tradition Portland hasn’t seen in three years is back.

The 36th annual Cinco de Mayo Fiesta kicks off at Tom McCall Waterfront Park Friday and goes through Sunday. There will be live entertainment, carnival rides, traditional foods, and a whole lot more.

“Today’s exciting because we have the school assembly this morning where about a thousand kids will get to come and watch the mariachi perform, and then later this afternoon we have the naturalization ceremony where some people will get their American citizenship,” said Brittany Hummel from Treadway Events.

Often mistaken to be a celebration of Mexico’s independence, Cinco de Mayo actually recognizes Mexican troops’ victory over invading French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.

Discounted tickets for the event can be purchased on the Cinco de Mayo Fiesta website.

