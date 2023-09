PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Cider Company’s eighth annual Fruit Forward Drive is happening now.

Every Saturday in September, the company will accept bushels of your unwanted edible-quality apples and pears, and press them into the community cider. The proceeds work toward ending childhood hunger in Oregon.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited the Clackamas pub and cidery for more details.

