PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — From Korean to Guyanese cuisine, Portland’s newest food cart pod offers an array of dishes that are prepared by BIPOC and LGBTQ+ chefs.

The Lil’ America pod at 425 SE 11th Avenue includes seven carts offering diverse cuisine.

“It’s a little bit of everything for everyone,” said Shermain Scott, owner of Drip’N Crab, one of the carts at the pod. “No one is left out. Everybody is included, so that’s what makes us a good pod.”

The pod is a project by Win Win, an organization that creates equitable and sustainable opportunities in the food industry for the queer and trans community.

