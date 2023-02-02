PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Car enthusiasts, rev up your engines! This Kohr Explores is putting the pedal to the metal.

Ahead of the weekend, the largest auto show in the Pacific Northwest makes a return.

The Portland International Auto Show runs from Thursday, Feb. 2 through Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Oregon Convention Center. The 113th annual show is the perfect place for anyone looking to get behind the wheel of a brand-new car.

From electric to gas vehicles, car dealers will be showing off a variety of SUVs, crossovers and pickup trucks.

Although attendees won’t be able to purchase vehicles at the show, they’ll get an up-close look at all the cool features each vehicle has without the sale pressure.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Portland International Auto Show website.

Watch the full preview in the video player above.