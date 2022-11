The show is happening from Thursday, Nov. 10 to Sunday, Nov. 13

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Prepare your family for road trip season with this Kohr Explores feature.

The 64th annual Portland Metro RV Show kicks off Thursday at the Portland Expo Center.

Kohr Harlan got a look at what luxury roadtripping looks like.

Watch the full preview in the video player above.