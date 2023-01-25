PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the Oscar nominees recently announced, you might be planning a trip to the theater to see a top contender. Well, why not take your movie-watching experience to the next level?

Enjoy a comfy seat on the couch, and get full food and drink service when you go out to see a movie. Studio One Theater in Southeast Portland promises a unique experience.

Kohr Harlan went out to the multiplex and got a look of one of their cozy penthouse theater rooms.

Watch the full preview in the video player above.