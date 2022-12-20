PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re looking to give the gift of relaxation to a loved one — or to yourself — the Yomassage Social Spa is the place to be.

The spa recently opened their first brick-and-mortar location in Portland’s Sellwood neighborhood.

Yomassage formed with the goal of making therapeutic touch more accessible. The spa combines restorative stretch, massage and mindfulness.

KOIN 6 got a look at the sessions and services currently offered. Sessions can be booked online or by phone at 971.396.3358.

Watch the full preview in the video player above.