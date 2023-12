PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Send off 2023 with a slam at The People’s Court in Northeast Portland.

Featuring Pickleball, Table Tennis and many other games, their Glam Slam New Year’s Eve Party will make for a night to remember.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited the People’s Court to get a look at what’s in store.

Watch the full video in the player above.