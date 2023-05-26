PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over a century old, the Rose Festival is a key part of Portland’s summer and it all begins Friday night.

The Rose Festival kicks off Friday night with the opening of the CityFair and a firework show on the waterfront.

The festivities begin with the ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. and fireworks will light the night at 9:50 p.m.

More information about the Rose Festival and CityFair can be found on their official website.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited CityFair to get a sneak peek at the events and attractions at this year’s event.

