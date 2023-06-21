PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 2023 marks the 50th year of a Portland tradition, the Royal Rosarian Milk Carton Boat Race.

The family-friendly competition starts at noon on Sunday, June 25 at Westmoreland Park and runs into the afternoon.

This year, 42 boats are competing in the race across seven different categories with more heats and races added as needed.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited the park early to get a preview of all the fun things that will be happening this weekend.

