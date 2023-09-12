PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A large pack of cartoon animals are taking over the top floor of the Lloyd Center in early 2024, and it’s all thanks to Portland artist Mike Bennett.

According to Bennett, Painted Pines Park will be the largest project he has ever undertaken, with 3 times more space than his previous exhibit, Dinolandia

Painted Pines is described as an “indoor cartoon national park,” inspired by Bennett’s childhood love of places such as Glacier National Park, Arches, and Yellowstone.

In about 50,000 square feet of what was the old movie theater next to the mall food court, there will not only be more than 1,000 cartoon animals and plant life pieces made by Bennett, but food and beverage, party rooms, and a live music venue.

The exhibit is still a few months away from opening up to the public. But KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan got to visit Bennett’s studio in Northeast Portland and give us a sneak peek.

