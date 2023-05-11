PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday marks the return of the St. Johns Bizarre — a celebration of what makes Portland so unique.

The popular May event in North Portland is back after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to be back. Everyone we’re speaking to is either excited or has no idea what they’re in for,” said Ian, one of the event organizers.

The event shuts down streets in and around the plaza near North Lombard Street and North Philadelphia Avenue, allowing more than 140 vendors to shuffle in.

The free street festival brings together musicians, a craft fair, food vendors and a parade.

“The neighborhood has such a sense of place — years and years of history,” said Matt from 45th Parallel. “This neighborhood really does have that feel. It’s the blending of old Portland and new Portland.”

“It really is the heart, the beginning of our summer,” Matt explained.

Watch the full preview in the video player above.