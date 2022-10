PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re looking for a good scare leading up to Halloween, check out Oaks Park for some spooky vibes.

ScareGrounds PDX is back at the historic theme park. There, you can get your frights at three horrifying haunted houses and several sideshow attractions.

Kohr Harlan met up with some of the monsters at Oaks Amusement Park in Southeast Portland.

Watch the full preview in the video player above.