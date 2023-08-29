PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Next weekend, you’ll be able to tour custom cat enclosures all across the Portland metro at the 11th annual Catio Tour!

Starting at 10 a.m. on Sept. 9, guests can tour the catios either in-person or online and can take part in a Q&A session with homeowners and a catio builder.

The Catio Tour is part of a partnership between Portland’s Audubon and the Feral Cat Coalition to help reduce the number of cats living outdoors.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited one of the catios in Southeast Portland to get a preview.

Watch the full video in the player above for more.