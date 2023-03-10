PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are kicking off early in Portland.

The Kells Irish Festival is back and bigger than ever, covering not just one — but the next two weekends.

This year, Kells is teaming up with the Shamrock Run to turn the holiday into a weeklong celebration.

“Portland celebrates St. Patrick’s Day not for a day but for an entire week,” said Dan Cruz, organizer of the Shamrock Run.

The green celebrations all kick off with an amateur boxing event Friday.

This Sunday 20,000 runners from around the world will be coming to Portland for the Shamrock Run. There are runners from seven different countries and 45 different states participating.

