PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over the past 40+ years, Wayne Havrelly was a witness to the first draft of a great deal of history.

Since 2016, Wayne has worn many hats at KOIN, most recently as the weekend anchor. But he’s decided to hang up his hat — and now will pursue life where it leads.

His career began in college, where, among other things, he was the PA announcer for sports events. His professional career brought him up-close and personal with local, national and international newsmakers. He was sometimes in harm’s way but managed to escape relatively unscathed (except for the time a wildfire singed his eyebrows off.)

His first-ever live news report on television was interrupted by a bomb set off by a white supremacy group. He covered the 11-day siege at Ruby Ridge, Idaho.

Wayne was an anchor and investigative reporter at stations in Orlando, Seattle and Portland, chasing after con artists while recovering millions of dollars for consumers.

He was an eyewitness to countless space shuttle launches and landings from Cape Canaveral — plus hurricanes and one of the deadliest tornadoes in US history.

He interviewed scores of celebrities through the years and covered many presidential visits and events — including the historic global summit between President Bill Clinton and Russian President Boris Yeltsin.

He also flew with the Blue Angels at Seafair.

Wayne’s a musician, and has been for most of his life. He gigs at area brewpubs, wineries, bars, restaurants and local events like the annual Portland Seafood and Wine Festival. He also loves to fish.

He’s a Washougal native and met his wife, Julie in class at Washougal High School. His grandfather and father worked in the Camas mill, and his mother taught 1st grade her entire career in Washougal.

His sister and her family live in Atlanta, where she works as a flight attendant.

Over the years, Wayne Havrelly proved one thing: He’s a journalist seeking to find and share the truth on whatever topic he covered. He’s a credit to this profession….

….and he’s earned the right to be a keen observer instead of a reporter.

Best of everything to you, Wayne!