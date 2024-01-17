PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If it can happen to us, it can happen to you: KOIN Tower, the location of KOIN 6 News’ studios, experienced its own flooding from a water main break as the region started to thaw from a deep arctic blast.

The break happened just before 11:30 a.m. The pipe has since been turned off but has led to some minor flooding at KOIN 6 News’ studios.

With the big thaw about to begin, it’s important to be prepared in case of a pipe burst.

KOIN 6 recently spoke with Westie Magnusson from 3 Mountain Plumbing who recommended always knowing where the water shutoff for your house is.

To help prevent pipes from bursting, Paul Hatton with 3 Mountains Plumbing recommended leaving a cabinet door open to allow free airflow and shutting off all unnecessary pipes.