PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — A new kitchenware and ingredients store inspired by and imported from Japan has opened in downtown Portland.

Kokoro, the new cuisine sister store of Kiriko Made, celebrated its soft opened on Oct. 16, according to the company. Kiriko Made offers artisanal and vintage fashion including kimonos at 1001 S.W. Morrison St.

Kokoro is located at 986 SW Morrison Street in a 1,300 square foot retail space for its kitchenware retail and grocery experience.

Katsu Tanaka is the founder of Kokoro and Kiriko Made.

“People only need a new jacket every year or two, but we eat three times a day,” Tanaka said. “The idea behind Kokoro is to encourage people to incorporate Japanese culture and craftsmanship into their daily lives.”

