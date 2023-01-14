State leaders joined together to clean Ventura Park in SE Portland, Jan. 14, 2023 (Courtesy Sen. Ron Wyden)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s new governor is kicking off her time in office with a day in service helping clean up Portland.

Governor Tina Kotek was joined by Senator Ron Wyden and other state leaders for a SOLVE cleanup event at Ventura Park in Southeast Portland.

They said the enthusiasm to improve the community sets Oregon apart.

“This is why Oregon is going to get back on track,” said Kotek. “Folks showing up doing things in their community being part of the solution, that’s why we’re here today.”

Saturday’s SOLVE event was held in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day happening on Monday.

“What Dr. King would say on a day like this is, this is exactly what we need, which is to build a better and stronger community one day at a time,” said Wyden.

SOLVE is an environmentally focused non-profit that cleans up sections of Portland year-round.

You can visit the SOLVE website to donate or volunteer.