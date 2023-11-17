The lockdown was lifted shortly after the team was "escorted to a safe area"

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Shots fired inside a porta potty near the Moda Center led the Los Angeles Lakers to evacuate the arena Friday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Police told KOIN 6 that the building entered a brief lockdown around 12:07 p.m. after “a man and woman got into an altercation inside a porta potty near the ticket office.”

Authorities say the man barricaded himself inside the portable toilet after firing a shot, while the woman, who was uninjured, ran away from the scene.

When police got the man to exit, he was taken into custody, though it remains unclear what charges he will face. Police did not report finding the woman.

According to PPB, the Lakers were in the building at the time of the shooting and were “escorted to a safe area.” The lockdown was lifted shortly after.

