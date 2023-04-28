An abandoned house at SE 139th and East Burnside has been taken over by squatters in Portland, April 2023 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Since 2020, Beth and Jacob Adams have lived next to a home in the Hazelwood neighborhood that was neglected by its property owners – leaving the building to go “exponentially downhill,” according to Jacob.

But after three years of squatters, drugs, shootings and fires, the home’s property owners Aaron Mitchell and Rosa Cazares of La Mota Cannabis Company are finally saying sorry.

“It is completely understandable that neighbors are frustrated,” their statement reads. “We want them to know that we are working as quickly as possible to admonish this structure and redevelop the property.”

The apology comes after KOIN 6’s investigation into the home’s history and ownership.

“Boy, I always want people to acknowledge when they’ve done wrong and so that we can move forward with being better humans,” Jacob said. “So it was a relief…they realized that they’ve affected the community and that they can hopefully change for the future.”

As the building’s demolition approaches, Beth and Jacob look forward to unloading the burden that came with living next to an abandoned property.

“I hope that we’re the last person that this happens to when it comes to marijuana dispensaries, because it’s not okay to be traumatized right next to where you sleep,” Jacob said.

Public records obtained by KOIN 6 News showed emergency crews have responded directly to this house 36 times since the new ownership.

911 records show firefighters put out a half-dozen fires at the abandoned house. Portland police responded to numerous calls for crimes like theft, disturbances, suspicious people and shots fired.

“When we almost lost our house and the fence burned, I no longer was going to take this silently,” Beth said.

Beth and Jacob say they’re grateful they spoke up so that something could finally change.

“I think people should always say something,” Jacob said. “In our society nowadays, everyone’s afraid to speak the truth. And I think once you do that with love, it affects change for the good.”

Beth said she’d like to thank city officials.

“I think they get a bad rap a lot of the time,” she said. “And we’ve had not perfect experiences with them, but definitely, they’ve stepped in and it’s really encouraging.”

