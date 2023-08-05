PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A window at the Lan Su Chinese Garden located in downtown Portland’s Chinatown was found shattered overnight Friday morning – and those in the community say it was a targeted act of vandalism.

Elizabeth Nye, the garden’s executive director, said the timing of this crime is deeply troubling, as it came just one day before the Oregon Chinese Coalition’s annual Chinese Festival at Pioneer Courthouse Square.

“The fact that somebody at the front of Chinatown, broke off a piece of this iconic Chinatown gate, walked all the way to the end of Chinatown and specifically smashed our window with it sent a very clear message and people are very upset about it,” Nye said.

On Friday, the Portland Police Bureau sent KOIN 6 a statement about how they’re proceeding with their investigation: “Just to be clear, this case has not been determined to be a hate crime or hate incident, however we are continuing to investigate. The case’s classification could change should corroborating evidence be discovered.”

A window at the Lan Su Chinese Garden was smashed overnight (Lan Su Chinese Garden)

A chunk of granite was broken from the base of a guardian lion found at the entrance to Oldtown (Lan Su Chinese Garden)

A piece of the granite found by the Chinese Garden on Aug. 4 2023 (Lan Su Chinese Garden)

But considering the timing and material thrown, Nye says the evidence points to a targeted attack.

“We respectfully disagree with the Portland police assessment,” she said. “This crime involved two iconic places, located nearly a quarter mile apart, that are deeply meaningful to the Asian community. The people we’ve spoken to today are upset and afraid about what they believe to be an intentional and racially motivated act of destruction.”

Despite the vandalization, the Chinese Garden remains open.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to call PPB’s non-emergency number at (503)823-3333 or email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov. Reference case no. 23-204060.

