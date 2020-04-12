Lane closure on W Burnside begins Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Bureau of Transportation will begin critical repairs to a section of West Burnside on Monday.
The repair work involves the northernmost westbound lane on West Burnside Street — a stretch from NW 24th Place to NW Maywood Drive. PBOT crews are slated to fix the damaged roadway that was affected by a recent landslide.
PBOT said drivers should use alternate routes.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.