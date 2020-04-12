Lane closure on W Burnside begins Monday

Intersection of NW 24th Place and W Burnside (Google Street View)

Crews to make repairs to damaged roadway near area of recent landslide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Bureau of Transportation will begin critical repairs to a section of West Burnside on Monday.

The repair work involves the northernmost westbound lane on West Burnside Street — a stretch from NW 24th Place to NW Maywood Drive. PBOT crews are slated to fix the damaged roadway that was affected by a recent landslide.

PBOT said drivers should use alternate routes.