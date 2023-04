Police respond to reported shooting in SE Portland on Thursday, April 21, 2023 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple Portland Police Bureau units responded to a reported shooting in Southeast Portland late Thursday night.

Shortly after 11 p.m., officers were called to the area of Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 31st Avenue.

At the scene, a witness told KOIN 6 he heard gunfire.

KOIN 6 is working to learn more. This is a developing story.