PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s your last chance to secure tickets for the Portland celebration themed after the box office blockbuster of the summer, Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie.”

In the months leading up to the film’s global release on Friday, fans had already expressed their excitement for the story about the popular Mattel doll.

While many globally-known brands including Crocs and NYX Cosmetics have taken advantage of the hype by offering their own official Barbie merchandise, local chains and businesses are getting in on the fun as well.

St. Johns record store Vinyl Resting Place hosted an exclusive listening event for the film’s soundtrack, and Northeast Portland ramen spot Toyshop Ramen launched a “Barbie’s Dreamhouse” party in collaboration with other businesses.

Next, the McMenamins Crystal Ballroom will host a Barbie Rave for Portlanders 21 and up.

Candi Pop, the group behind the event, is known for the fun and festive “bubblegum pop” dance parties it holds across the country.

Organizers Andrew Verner and Joel Albers say they dreamt up Candi Pop years ago, when they wanted to hear artists like Mariah Carey or Lady Gaga on a night out, rather than only hip-hop or EDM.

Portland’s upcoming Barbie party is similar to the duo’s usual celebrations, but with more “clubby” or rave-like tunes on the lineup.

“We would sneak those into our Candi Pop sets, but always talked about having a night that focused more on that sound,” Verner said. “With the buzz about the ‘Barbie’ movie, we were inspired to do a night where everyone dresses up as Barbie along with the type of pop music that you would more expect at a big club.”

Partygoers can also expect Barbie-themed decorations, photo ops, cotton candy, and a setlist specifically curated for the event.

Tickets are on sale now for $30 plus fees.

The Crystal Ballroom on 1332 W Burnside St. will open its doors at 8 p.m. on Friday, and close at 1:30 a.m.