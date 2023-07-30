PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following the 4-alarm fire that ripped through an old Kmart building in NE Portland, a class action lawsuit was filed against the owners of the building alleging that their failure to maintain the property led to the fire which impacted thousands of residents of the Parkrose neighborhood.

Suing on behalf of himself and other Parkrose residents, the plaintiff claims several reports were made to the building owners, named as RFC Joint Venture in the court documents, about trash littering the property and that the building was openly accessible and being used by homeless people.

The court documents also name Zygmunt Wilf as a general partner in RFC Joint Venture and Prologis 2, L.P. as a limited partnership that leased the property to RFC.

According to the court documents, the plaintiff also claims the July 19 fire impacted the daily lives of residents of the Parkrose neighborhood, preventing them from making use of their yards and causing a concern about the safety of allowing children to play in their yards.

Fire crews were on the scene of a huge fire at an old Kmart building in Northeast Portland on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, authorities said. (Courtesy Portland Fire & Rescue)

Fire crews were on the scene of a huge fire at an old Kmart building in Northeast Portland on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, authorities said. (Courtesy Portland Fire & Rescue)

Fire crews were on the scene of a huge fire at an old Kmart building in Northeast Portland on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, authorities said. (Courtesy Portland Fire & Rescue)

Fire crews were on the scene of a huge fire at an old Kmart building in Northeast Portland on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, authorities said. (Courtesy Portland Fire & Rescue)

Fire at an old Kmart building in NE Portland (PF&R)

Portland Fire & Rescue battling a fire at an old Kmart building in NE Portland (PF&R)

The class action suit claims, in part, that “by allowing the derelict building on the property to accumulate dangerous and flammable materials as well as allowing unhoused individuals to freely enter the site without appropriate supervision or safety precautions, defendants failed to maintain the property so as not to interfere with the neighbors’ property.”

A map released by the Department of Environmental Quality showed a wide area south of the Kmart where debris was found after the fire. Some debris was found over 2 miles away from the blaze.

A map released by the Department of Environmental Quality shows where debris was found in relation to the Kmart fire (DEQ)

“You don’t know what’s in this debris. Some of the debris tested positive for asbestos, others didn’t. Some tested positive for glass fibers, others didn’t,” said attorney Michael Fuller with the Underdog Law Office. “And so people like my client had to go out and hire a company to come out and actually test what’s in their yard and get advice on how to clean it up.”

Fuller said they “just received a formal notice from the City of Portland that was provided to the property owner back in early July, notifying them of violations on their property and notifying them of a nuisance on their property. So it’s the smoking gun if anybody was not convinced that these owners knew or should have known that their property was a hazard and did nothing about it.”

In addition to that violation notice dated just 13 days before the fire, the complaint outlines 2 other formal violations sent to the property owners just this year.

The plaintiff is requesting a jury trial, the documents said, where they are seeking relief for both negligence and nuisance.

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, limited partner Prologis said, in part: “The fire last week was an unfortunate and unexpected event. It is our understanding that an arson investigation is still underway. We have been working with the public agencies to help respond, including helping clean community parks and schools.”

Along with conducting debris removal at parks and nearby schools, the company started sending crews to clean up the neighborhood on Friday and said they would continue those efforts through the weekend.

Anyone with questions about the Kmart fire large debris neighborhood cleanup, email kmartfireneighborhoodcleanup@gmail.com or call 503-276-7389.