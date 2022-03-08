Vintage and used LEGO sets will be on display

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The excitement for LEGO fans is building up ahead of the Bricks Cascade event in Portland set for this weekend.

According to the event’s website, the annual convention is a place for adult LEGO fans to get together and share their “common love for the brick” at the Oregon Convention Center. Bricks Cascade will feature more than 60,000 square feet of custom-made models on display, vendors selling new, used, and vintage LEGO sets and a free build area for the kids.

“Voted one of the ‘best 50 events in Oregon,’ Bricks Cascade has something for the whole family, including hundreds of amazing LEGO creations on display, various opportunities to build and play, and several specialty vendors,” said the event on its website.

On the first day of the expo, Oregon will also be lifting its indoor mask mandate – including the Oregon Convention Center.

“When the state mandate for masks ends on Saturday, so will the OCC mandate. We will still encourage masks for all public attendees and AFOLs attending the expo on Saturday and Sunday while in the exhibit hall and other public areas, but we will not require them,” added the event.

People must still show proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test before entering the venue.

Bricks Cascade said on its website that masks will be required in public spaces in the venue on Thursday and Friday following the venue’s guidelines.

Attendees will still be required to wear masks in all of the private meeting rooms on Saturday and Sunday. This includes presentations, panels and award ceremonies.

The Bricks Cascade show will be held at the Oregon Convention Center starting March 12 at 10 a.m. through March 13.