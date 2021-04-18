Police killing of man in Lents Park leaves family devastated

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Photos of Robert Delgado show a beaming man with smiling eyes. In one, his lips are pursed as he looks into the camera in the snow, in others, he’s in a suit, embraced by family members. His cousin, Shelby Taylor described him as a kind person who made them proud.

“He was a good person, He helped a lot of people and he will be missed so much,” she said.

Taylor said that although Delgado didn’t always have much to give, he was always generous.

“What little he did have, he would give everything he had for his somebody if they needed help,” she said.

Delgado was shot and killed by Portland Police officer Zachary DeLong Friday morning in Lents Park. PPB officials said they were responding to a call about a white man pointing a gun in the area.

Deputy Police Chief Chris Davis said officers arrived and “contacted” the person and that eventually both “less lethal” and “lethal force” were deployed.

Delgado died at the scene from a single gunshot wound. DeLong, an 8-year veteran of the bureau, was placed on paid administrative leave.

PPB has not confirmed whether a weapon was ever recovered from the scene.

Delgado was a father of four, and recently became a grandfather.

Family members said the tragedy has left them devastated and outraged over the actions of the Portland Police Bureau. They also feel that officers failed to quickly render aid after Delgado was shot.

“We hate hearing this news that happened to him, that shouldn’t have happened to him,” Taylor said.

But the way he died is not how the family wants to remember him, Taylor said.

While there is a memorial to honor Delgado in Lents park, his family said they are hoping to bury him in Las Vegas where his grandparents and father are also buried.

Delgado’s family also set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses and transport.

“We’re just deeply saddened by the loss of his life, Taylor said. “Our family has a hole in our hearts that will never be filled.”

For now, Taylor said she wants the community to know that Delgado was loved and will be dearly missed.

“I just can’t believe he’s gone and so many people are missing him today and forever, it’s just tragic,” Taylor said.