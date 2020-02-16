Life of Nick Fish celebrated, remembered at PSU

The event is open to the public with limited seating

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds of supporters are expected to gather at Portland State University’s Smith Memorial Student Union Ballroom Sunday to honor the late Nick Fish.

The former Commissioner of Portland died on January 2 days after announcing his battle with cancer had taken a turn for the worst. Fish was surrounded by his loved ones at the time of his passing. He was 61.

Sunday’s event is open to the public, but with limited seating available. It begins at 3pm. For those unable to make the celebration, the event will be livestreamed at the student union and online.

Former Oregon Governor Barbara Roberts, PSU President Stephen Percy, Fish’s family and many others have been tapped to speak at the memorial.

Fish’s wife, Patricia Schechter, said she hopes that this “first public celebration will begin to release our grief toward healing as well as inspire service to the community in Nick’s memory.”

Fish was elected to the Portland City Council in a special election in 2008, and re-elected to successive four-year terms in 2010, 2014 and 2018.

Fish was in charge of both the Bureau of Environmental Services and Portland Parks & Recreation. He was also the liaison to Elders in Action, Venture Portland and the Portland Film Office.

On New Year’s Eve, he announced he would resign from the Portland City Council because his illness took its toll.

“I no longer believe that I can do this work at the high level our community deserves and I expect of myself. I cannot escape the very sad fact that I will be unable to serve out the remainder of my term. I trust my Council colleagues to determine the most appropriate date for an election to select my successor, minimizing disruption and cost to the City.”

He planned to resign once his successor was elected. Schmanski told KOIN 6 News that day a special election will be scheduled and a successor could be elected as early as May or as late as the fall.

In August 2017, Fish announced he was diagnosed with adenocarcinoma of the abdomen — also known as stomach cancer.

Fish maintained a busy schedule since his diagnosis in 2017 and was frequently the only council member to attend evening events.

About a year later, he was confident about his prognosis.

“I have always been confident I can balance my job and my treatments, which is why I ran for reelection and fully expect to finish my next term,” said Fish, who was reelected in the May 2018 primary. “People just might not see as much of me for awhile, and I want to prepare them for that.”

Fish posted the following statement on his city website on Dec. 10, 2019:

“Last week, I learned from my team of OHSU doctors that my illness has become more complicated. I am also managing the cumulative effects of chemotherapy. Through the rest of this month, I plan to take time to focus on my health and my family. I will continue to work as I am able and expect to have more to share in the new year.”

Nick Fish graduated from Harvard in 1981. While in that area he worked as a legislative aide to Massachusetts Congressman Barney Frank.

Five years later he got a law degree from Northeastern University and then spent 10 years representing health care workers in New York.