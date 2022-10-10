PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is getting ready to shine a light against the darkness of cancer.

Light the Night is back this weekend, raising funds for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

With everything you need to know to help them “light the night” is campaign development manager Tayler Salazar, strategic leader Brett Jenkins. AM Extra was also joined by Kate Shook, the honored hero for this year’s Light the Night, and her mom, Jodi.

Visit Light the Night’s website here to learn more.

