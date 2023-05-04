PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Trail Blazers’ all-time leading scorer Damian Lillard seemingly called out the Milwaukee Bucks organization on Twitter Thursday, after the organization announced that it had fired its head coach Mike Budenholzer.

Budenholzer served as the Bucks’ head coach for five seasons, leading the team to its first NBA championship in 50 years in 2021. The Bucks also had the best record in the NBA this season.

The team disappointed fans during the playoffs, however, suffering a first-round loss to the Miami Heat.

“Folks out here firing championship coaches as soon as they don’t win the chip …,” Lillard wrote on Twitter.

Bucks general manager Jon Horst issued a statement in response to Budenholzer’s firing on the team’s website.

“The decision to make this change was very difficult,” Horst said. “Bud helped lead our team for five incredible seasons, to the Bucks’ first title in 50 years, and into an era of sustained success. We are grateful for the culture of winning and leadership that Bud helped create in Milwaukee. “This is an opportunity for us to refocus and re-energize our efforts as we continue building toward our next championship season.”

Lillard’s Tweet had gone viral within an hour of being posted.