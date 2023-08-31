From Friday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Sept. 3, Lisa Ann Walter will headline five shows

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Labor Day weekend, everyone’s favorite no-nonsense teacher will perform stand-up at a Portland entertainment venue near you.

Lisa Ann Walter is known for her roles as Mrs. Schemmenti from “Abbott Elementary” and as Chessy in the Disney remake of “The Parent Trap.”

But as actors and writers from the hit ABC show participate in the ongoing Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists strikes, Walter will headline the Helium Comedy Club as herself.

The actress, comic and television producer personally announced her Rose City stops earlier this month.

From Friday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Sept. 3, Walter will headline five shows where she discusses topics like gender gaps and dating.

Tickets are online now. Prices start at $30.

Walter performed in Philadelphia, where “Abbott Elementary” is set, earlier this summer. She’ll visit other comedy clubs in Nashville and Bethesda after her Portland shows.