LIST: Portland splash pads, swimming pools to cool off in

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s heating up out there, but fret not – Portland has interactive fountains, splash pads and outdoor swimming pools that are open to the public.

Here’s a full list. Please note: some of the features are temporarily OFF for repair

Interactive Fountains

Splash Pads

Open daily 11:00 am and 7:00 pm.

Pools

Portland has seven outdoor pools. Due to COVID protocols, you must sign up to swim.

Creston Outdoor Pool

Grant Outdoor Pool

Montavilla Outdoor Pool

Peninsula Outdoor Pool

Pier Outdoor Pool

Sellwood Outdoor Pool

Wilson Outdoor Pool