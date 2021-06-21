LIST: Portland splash pads, swimming pools to cool off in

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s heating up out there, but fret not – Portland has interactive fountains, splash pads and outdoor swimming pools that are open to the public.
Here’s a full list. Please note: some of the features are temporarily OFF for repair
Interactive Fountains
- Bill Naito Legacy Fountain at Waterfront Park – SW Ankeny near the Burnside Bridge
- Teachers Fountain at Director Park – 815 SW Park Avenue
- Grant Park – NE 33rd Avenue and US Grant Place
- Holladay Park – NE 11th Avenue and Holladay Street
- Jamison Square – 810 NW 11th Avenue
- McCoy Park – N Trenton Street and Newman Avenue
- Salmon Springs Fountain at Waterfront Park – Naito Parkway at SW Salmon Street
Splash Pads
Open daily 11:00 am and 7:00 pm.
- Colonel Summers Park – SE 17th Avenue and Taylor Street
- Columbia Park and Annex – N Lombard Street and Woolsey Avenue
- Dawson Park – N Stanton Street and Williams Avenue
- Earl Boyles Park – east of SE 107th Avenue and Francis Street
- Elizabeth Caruthers Park – 3508 SW Moody Avenue
- Essex Park – SE 79th Avenue and Center Street
- Fernhill Park – NE 37th Avenue and Ainsworth Street
- Gateway Discovery Park – 10520 NE Halsey Street
- Irving Park – NE 7th Avenue and Fremont Street
- Kenton Park – 8417 N Brandon Avenue
- Peninsula Park – 700 N Rosa Parks Way
- Pier Park – N Lombard Street and Bruce Avenue
- Raymond Park – SE 118th Avenue and Raymond Street
- Spring Garden Park – 3332 SW Spring Garden Street
- Woodlawn Park – NE 13th Avenue and Dekum Street
Pools
Portland has seven outdoor pools. Due to COVID protocols, you must sign up to swim.
Creston Outdoor Pool
Grant Outdoor Pool
Montavilla Outdoor Pool
Peninsula Outdoor Pool
Pier Outdoor Pool
Sellwood Outdoor Pool
Wilson Outdoor Pool