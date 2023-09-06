PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Nature, characters and fun take over a floor of the Lloyd Center in early 2024, thanks to Portland artist Mike Bennett.

The creator of “Dinolandia,” “A to Zoo” and “Wonderwood Springs” — an ensemble of wood cutouts of cartoon characters — will bring his signature joyful artistry to Lloyd Center with a multi-land immersive art experience on the mall’s top floor.

There’ll be four designated lands to explore — Tall Tall Timbers, Geyser Gulch, Critter Canyon, Acrylic Alps — with more than 1,000 cartoon animals and plant life art pieces made by Bennett. In all there’ll be 45,098 square feet of community playground.

It’ll be called Painted Pines, inspired by National Parks, and it’s expected to open by March 2024. It “aims to transform the Lloyd Center, fostering stronger community ties and rekindling the city’s spirit through the exploration of art, experience and nature,” publicity says.

Bennett has partnered with Kamp Grizzly on the project, as well as Urban Renaissance Group, the mall’s owner.

