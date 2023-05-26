PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Metro, the Oregon State Marine Board and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol are partnering to offer free boat disposal for a limited time in the Oregon Metro service boundary.

Oregon Metro says that the agencies plan to provide the free service through June 30, or until funds for the program are exhausted. Oregon Metro says the program is designed to help prevent the dumping of unwanted boats in public spaces in the greater Portland metro area.

“We appreciate your interest in an environmentally responsible way to get rid of your unseaworthy, damaged, or poor condition boat,” Oregon Metro says. “When end-of-life boats in poor condition are given away or sold for a low price, they often end up abandoned or dumped in waterways or in natural areas.”

A junked boat left on a public street. (Oregon Metro)

Boats are only eligible for the service if they are located within Oregon Metro’s service district. Boat owners can click here to check if their address falls within the district area.

Ownership information is required for boats to be submitted for the free disposal. The program was funded by House Bill 5202, which was created to address added, unwanted waste associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.