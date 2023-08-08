PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Rejuvenation, Inc. in southeast Portland may be known for its cool lighting fixtures, hardware and furniture but the employees who work there also work year-round to support a cause near and dear to their hearts.

“I think St. Jude is just a great example,” said Johnna Malafouris of the Rejuvenation Store. “All of the work they do to support children. Families supporting families.”

Malafouris told KOIN 6 News that the Rejuvenation Store and Williams Sonoma have been supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for 19 years — raising over $60 million since 2005.

The Williams Sonoma and Rejuvenation Store team has supported St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for 19 years – raising over $60 million for the hospital since 2005 (courtesy St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital).

The St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Run/Walk event supports the hospital’s efforts to treat and cure childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases (courtesy St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital).

This is the 10th year the Rejuvenation Store has formed a team for the St. Jude Walk/Run event, of which they are also the presenting sponsor this year.

“We have some associates who, whether they’ve been personally touched or a loved one by St. Jude, or it might not be direct, but they’ve felt the impact of the great work St. Jude has done in the medical research,” Malafouris said.

According to Malafouris, the best part is meeting the local families helped by St. Jude with groundbreaking treatments for rare cancers and life-threatening diseases.

“It’s just such an empowering feeling being there and being surrounded by everyone who is standing behind one cause and that’s bringing awareness to St. Jude and really showing our support,” Malafouris added.

The St. Jude Walk/Run is September 23 in the Tualatin Community Park.