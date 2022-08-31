The Aimsir Distilling Company in Northeast Portland is known for its gin and whiskey alongside a full menu of cocktails and Irish food.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local women-owned distillery that opened in Northeast Portland is getting national attention Wednesday morning.

The Aimsir Distilling Company is a nominee for the 2022 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice award for the best new craft distillery category.

The award contest highlights top attractions, things to see and do, and restaurants for top destinations in the U.S. and around the world.

18 craft distilleries have made it to the nominations. As of Wednesday morning, Aimsir Distilling is ranked in 6th place amongst voters.

You can vote for your favorite craft distillery on USA Today’s website here until Monday, Sept. 26.