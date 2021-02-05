PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local nurses rallied in Northeast Portland Friday demanding Providence Portland Medical Center provide them with more support and protection against COVID-19.

Members of the Oregon Nurses Association are asking Providence to put these protections in writing.

Michelle, who works in the hospital’s emergency department and asks that her last name not be used, said that although they have enough Personal Protective Equipment now, she and the rest of her colleagues worry about the future.

“It would be nice to have reliability … so we can protect everyone else as well,” she said.

Providence told KOIN 6 News in a statement that their PPE supplies are sufficient.

“We continuously evaluate and ensure we have enough appropriate PPE,” the statement reads. “Providence currently has adequate supplies to make PPE available to our caregivers and nurses who are patient-facing.”