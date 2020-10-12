Local t-shirt shop launches “PDX Love Over Hate” campaign

The signs are meant to show support for victims of hate crimes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local t-shirt shop has launched a new yard sign campaign to show support for victims of hate crimes. Mimi’s Fresh Tees created the “PDX Love Over Hate” message after owner Kamelah Adams was herself one of those victims.

Mimi’s Fresh Tees owner Kamelah Adams speaks at the launch of her “PDX Love Over Hate” sign campaign. October 11, 2020 (KOIN)

Earlier this year, Adams received a hateful and threatening letter in the mail that left her feeling unsafe.

“The love outweighs the hate that’s happening right now in our country and that’s what I’ve seen from my experience and the hate mail that I received. The love is just outweighing the hate and the community is showing up for that,” said Adams.

“PDX Love Over Hate was started to combat hate through the visual representation of yard signs. We want everyone to know that hate is not welcomed here. More specifically we want kids to see the yard signs and know that the area is a safe,” says the mission statement for the project.

“PDX Love Over Hate” kicked off Sunday morning in Northeast Portland as Mimi’s Fresh Tees set out to distribute 1,000 signs.

The design of the “PDX Love Over Hate” campaign printed on a t-shirt from Mimi’s Fresh Tees. October 11, 2020 (KOIN)

The hope for this new campaign is that other victims of hate crimes won’t feel alone. By seeing these signs in their communities, they will know they are loved and supported.

The signs are free, though donations are accepted. According to the shop’s website, the campaign also includes a call to action to hand-write a “love letter” to a survivor of a hate crime. Those letters will also be shared with the community.