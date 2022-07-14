At the time of publication, tickets were still available for events listed.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re looking for something to do this summer, there are plenty of artists and comedians performing in Portland.

KOIN 6 News put together of a list of upcoming events at the Moda Center you can attend.

Below, you will find 10 upcoming events at the venue in Portland.

Kingdom Tour: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music is a Grammy-nominated collective, while Grammy-winning artist Kirk Franklin is a songwriter and producer.

Date: Wednesday, July 20

Time: 6:45 p.m.

Machine Gun Kelly

The artist’s international Mainstream Sellout tour will make a stop in Portland with special guest Avril Lavigne.

Date: Thursday, July 21

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Santa Fe Klan

The 22-year-old artist is a rapper from Mexico and will stop in the Rose City during his summer tour.

Date: Wednesday, August 3

Time: 8 p.m.

Daddy Yankee

The Puerto Rican rapper will stop in Portland for his farewell tour, “La Ultima Vuelta” (The Last Round).

Date: Wednesday, August 10

Time: 8 p.m.

John Mulaney

Mulaney is a writer, actor, comedian. His latest

“Currently, Mulaney’s 2021-2022 John Mulaney: From Scratch tour has sold out massive venues around North America from Madison Square Garden multiple times to the Hollywood Bowl and he continues to add more shows,” according to the Rose Quarter website.

Date: Friday, August 12

Time: 8 p.m.

The Killers

The band will head to the Moda Center for its “Imploding The Mirage” tour.

Date: Sunday, August 21

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Backstreet Boys

Get ready to bust out your bucket hats and scrunchies “’cause Backstreet’s back, alright!”

Date: Monday, August 22

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Kendrick Lamar & Baby Keem

The rapper and Pulitzer-prize winning artist will visit the Rose City alongside with Baby Keem.

Date: Friday, August 26

Time: 8 p.m.

Leon Bridges

According to the Rose Quarter website, “Grammy Award-winning R&B recording artist and songwriter Leon Bridges will embark on The Boundless Tour, his first-ever headlining amphitheater and arena tour, in summer 2022.”

Date: Monday, August 29

Time: 8 p.m.

Alicia Keys

The singer, actress and songwriter will stop in Portland for her latest world tour.

Date: Wednesday, August 31

Time: 8 p.m.