PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The lower deck of the Fremont Bridge is closed after Portland police rescued “a woman in crisis,” on Friday night, officials said.

Officers with PPB’s Crisis Negotiation Team prepared a rope rescue just after 5 p.m. and have since “convinced her to allow him to secure her with a safety harness.”

“The woman in crisis is safe and we are preparing to have an ambulance transport her to the hospital,” police said.

According to a post on social media, the bridge’s northbound I-405 crossing is closed but will be reopened ASAP

