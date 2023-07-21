The strippers’ next demonstration will be Friday, June 21 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dancers from Portland strip bar Magic Tavern are still on strike as they await their union election.

The strippers officially launched their strike back in April, when they said they had been facing unsafe working conditions. According to the Magic Tavern dancers, the bar has failed to install security cameras, owners have “singled out” Black employees, and management has shown a lack of professionalism overall.

Dancers also alleged that bar leadership terminated the staff members who spoke out against the working conditions.

Now, the dancers are in the process of becoming the nation’s second group of unionized strippers after Star Garden Topless Dive Bar employees — if all goes well.

On June 6, the Portland group announced that they were being represented by Actors’ Equity labor union. According to Nyx, one of the Magic Tavern dancers on strike, the strippers had a pre-election hearing with the National Labor Relations Board later that month.

“No one from Magic Tavern showed up to the hearing,” Nyx said. “They didn’t send any kind of representation or submit any sort of documents to defend their position.”

The dancer added that the strip bar has been mostly quiet throughout the process, hardly responding to the NLRB or to media outlets that have requested for comment.

Despite what Nyx describes as “radio silence” from leadership, the dancers are continuing to form picket lines in support of their cause. She says members of the public and other local unions have backed them as well.

“At our last picket, we turned away a couple of customers who asked us what we were doing and, after hearing about it, [they] decided to not cross the picket line,” Nyx said. “One of them even joined us on the picket line, which was really cool. Hopefully, we’ll get some more folks to join us.”

Located outside of the bar at 2460 NW 24th Ave., the strippers’ next demonstration will be Friday, June 21 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Nyx says this strike is Barbie-themed to make the event fun in spite of what some employees have faced.

KOIN 6 reached out to Magic Tavern for comment, but management did not respond.