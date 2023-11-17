Officials say Jakob Joshua Stickney lured children as young as 10 years old

Editor’s note: This story contains details that may be disturbing.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A suspected child predator was arrested in Oregon after an investigation found he had victimized children across several states, according to the FBI.

Authorities say Jakob Joshua Stickney, 25, is accused of “actively preying on and luring children online” at the time of his arrest on Nov. 17.

On Sept. 9, a pre-teen girl called the Portland Police Bureau saying she had agreed to meet with an older man online. Investigators soon found the conversations were “highly sexual in nature and included the exchange of photographs.”

With the victim’s information, detectives found that Stickney was living out of his van and arrested him near the intersection of 99W and Bull Mountain Road in Tigard.

Authorities say Jakob Joshua Stickney, 25, is accused of “actively preying on and luring children online” at the time of his arrest on Nov. 17. (Courtesy: PPB)

Authorities initially charged him with one count of coercion and enticement of a minor, though police say additional charges are expected.

So far, the FBI says there are at least 30 crime tips associated with Stickney in Washington, Missouri and Arkansas. Officials added that some victims were as young as 10 years old.

Police say they believe he may have more victims and ask anyone who believes they have information about Stickney to contact Detective Nathan Moore at nathan.moore@police.portlandoregon.gov. Reference Case No. 23-237743.