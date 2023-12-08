PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) – A man faces a felony assault charge after authorities say he chased another man in a bout of road rage and attacked him with a hatchet in August.

Joseph K. Chastain, 32, was charged with second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon after a four-month investigation led to his arrest on Dec. 7.

Officials say Chastain attacked the man on Saturday, Aug. 12 around 10:38 p.m. and left in a white Mazda pickup truck. When police arrived at 4819 Southeast Boise Street, they found “an adult male victim with a severe laceration to his left leg.”

According to Portland police, the victim had been driving southbound on Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and Powell Boulevard when he was cut off by Chastain and honked his horn to avoid getting hit.

When Chastain got out of his car, the victim also got out and grabbed a hatchet because he was “fearful for his life.” He reportedly told Chastain to leave him alone.

Authorities say Chastain ran toward the victim, pushed him to the ground, took the hatchet from the him and assaulted him

After applying a tourniquet to the man’s leg to control the bleeding, he was taken to a hospital for treatment. Although officers searched for a suspect, no arrests were initially made.

Before Chastain’s arrest, detectives served a search warrant at his home and found the axe.

Police ask anyone with additional information about this case to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov. Reference Case No. 23-211975.